Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink taking advantage of basketball career that almost didn’t happen

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the course of a life, everyone comes across some sort of adversity. For Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink, his biggest challenge came during his youth and that experience has shaped him into the young man he’s become today.

“I often call him my hero and sometimes when things get tough in my life or I have to deal with some situations that aren’t the most fun, I often reflect on what he went through,” Moe Ruesink said of his oldest son.

Sioux Valley senior forward, Hayden Ruesink, is now a flourishing athlete on the high school hardwood. But that almost didn’t happen.

“In 5th grade, my knee just started to swell up for random reasons. It just started swelling and we had no clue why. We finally went into the doctor and they said well you’re going to have to have surgery, it’s PVNS, Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis, it’s basically a non life threatening tumor,” Sioux Valley senior Hayden Ruesink said.

Two years later the swelling returned. Ruesink had a second surgery, and just two months later, a third. His doctors then referred him to Mayo Clinic.

“If those surgeries in Mayo would not have success, they told him it was to a point where it would need to be amputated,” Moe Ruesink said.

“There was a point and time where I didn’t even want to be alive. It felt like something like why God, why me? Why did I have to do this, why do I have to go through this?” Hayden Ruesink explained.

But the surgeries worked and this past season Ruesink was named to the Class A All-State tournament team.

“The time and effort that he had to put into that along the way with rehabbing and doing things that were asked of him by doctors and his family makes it that much more of a thrill to see the success story,” Sioux Valley Head Coach Bill Vicent said.

“Don’t give up hope. Trust in the Lord, Trust in his plan. This is all happening for a reason. It’s not something that’s just happening just to you, everyone is struggling but you have to trust the process, you’re going to come out greater,” Hayden Ruesink claimed.

Hayden’s basketball career will continue next year at Dakota Wesleyan.