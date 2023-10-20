SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Valley is back at the top of class ‘A’ cheer, following another state championship on Friday.

The Cossacks have now won 17 straight championships, dating back to 2007.

Grand Champion Cheer

Place School Score 1 Sioux Valley 249 2 Tea Area 236 3 Winner Area 221 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 209.5 5 Duebrook Area 207.5 6 Wolsey-Wessington 207 7 Dell Rapids 205 8 Elkton-Lake Benton 204.5 9 Parkston 194 10 Faulkton Area 192.5 11 Wagner 191.5 12 Gregory 188 13 Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 187.5 14 St. Thomas More 183.5 15 Dakota Valley 181.5 16 Bon Homme 170.5 17 Iroquois/Lake Preston 170 18 Hot Springs 169.5 19 Custer 162 20 Belle Fourche 156 21 Lyman 146

Large Cheer

