SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Valley is back at the top of class ‘A’ cheer, following another state championship on Friday.
The Cossacks have now won 17 straight championships, dating back to 2007.
Grand Champion Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Sioux Valley
|249
|2
|Tea Area
|236
|3
|Winner Area
|221
|4
|Dell Rapids St. Mary
|209.5
|5
|Duebrook Area
|207.5
|6
|Wolsey-Wessington
|207
|7
|Dell Rapids
|205
|8
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|204.5
|9
|Parkston
|194
|10
|Faulkton Area
|192.5
|11
|Wagner
|191.5
|12
|Gregory
|188
|13
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|187.5
|14
|St. Thomas More
|183.5
|15
|Dakota Valley
|181.5
|16
|Bon Homme
|170.5
|17
|Iroquois/Lake Preston
|170
|18
|Hot Springs
|169.5
|19
|Custer
|162
|20
|Belle Fourche
|156
|21
|Lyman
|146
