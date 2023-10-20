SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Valley is back at the top of class ‘A’ cheer, following another state championship on Friday.

The Cossacks have now won 17 straight championships, dating back to 2007.

Grand Champion Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Sioux Valley249
2Tea Area236
3Winner Area221
4Dell Rapids St. Mary209.5
5Duebrook Area207.5
6Wolsey-Wessington207
7Dell Rapids  205
8Elkton-Lake Benton204.5
9Parkston194
10Faulkton Area192.5
11Wagner191.5
12Gregory188
13Platte-Geddes/AC/DC187.5
14St. Thomas More183.5
15Dakota Valley181.5
16Bon Homme170.5
17Iroquois/Lake Preston170
18Hot Springs169.5
19Custer162
20Belle Fourche156
21Lyman146

Large Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Sioux Valley249
2Tea Area236
3Winner Area221
4Dell Rapids St. Mary209.5
5Elkton-Lake Benton204.5

Small Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Duebrook Area207.5
2Wolsey-Wessington207
3Dell Rapids205
4Parkston194
5Faulkton Area192.5
6Wagner191.5
7Gregory188
8Platte-Geddes/AC/DC187.5
9St. Thomas More183.5
10Dakota Valley181.5
11Bon Homme170.5
12Iroquois/Lake Preston170
13Hot Springs169.5
14Custer162
15Belle Fourche156
16Lyman146