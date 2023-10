VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week is back this week as we hit the road for Volga.

This week’s livestream contest will pit 11B sixth-seed Hot Springs against three seed Sioux Valley. The two are playing for a spot in the 11B semifinals.

Kick-off has been pushed back an hour to 7 p.m. with KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks on the call. You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.