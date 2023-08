SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road teams came out victorious in their season opening games as Sioux Valley and Elkton-Lake Benton cruised to wins on Thursday.

Sioux Valley defeated Scotland/Menno 42-0 on the road. The Cossacks scored 21 points in each half. They outrushed the Trappers 398-73.

Elkton-Lake Benton dominated Colman-Egan 56-16. The Elks scored the first 42 points of the contest.