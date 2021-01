SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Augustana women’s basketball team fell to MSU Moorhead in its second of two contests, 71-66. Although the Vikings led for more than twenty five minutes of the game, the Dragons pulled away down the stretch.

Augustana struck first with a 3-pointer by Izzy Van Veldhuizen to start the game, showing what was to come in a career-night scoring for the senior.