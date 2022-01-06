Sioux Valley boys roll past Baltic

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Valley boys dropped to 2nd in the latest Class A Prep Media Basketball Poll following their 8 point loss to Class B No. 1 De Smet. The Cossacks looked to get back in the win column Thursday night at home against Baltic.

Sioux Valley came out of the gates hot, outscoring Baltic 22-4 in the opening quarter. They’d add to their lead in the 2nd as a 17-9 quarter gave the Cossacks a 39-13 lead at halftime. Sioux Valley would outscore Baltic 32-14 in the 2nd half en route to the 71-27 victory.

Sioux Valley had 12 players register a point in the win, led by Alec Squires 12. Hayden Ruesink added 11 points while grabbing 10 board for the double-double.

Jack Erickson led the Bulldogs with 13 points in the loss.