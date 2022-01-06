Sioux Valley boys roll past Baltic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Valley boys dropped to 2nd in the latest Class A Prep Media Basketball Poll following their 8 point loss to Class B No. 1 De Smet. The Cossacks looked to get back in the win column Thursday night at home against Baltic.

Sioux Valley came out of the gates hot, outscoring Baltic 22-4 in the opening quarter. They’d add to their lead in the 2nd as a 17-9 quarter gave the Cossacks a 39-13 lead at halftime. Sioux Valley would outscore Baltic 32-14 in the 2nd half en route to the 71-27 victory.

Sioux Valley had 12 players register a point in the win, led by Alec Squires 12. Hayden Ruesink added 11 points while grabbing 10 board for the double-double.

Jack Erickson led the Bulldogs with 13 points in the loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 