Sioux Valley boys, Harrisburg girls pick up wins on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede closed out the year 2019 with a 4-1 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Tuesday night. Jakub Lewandowski scored midway through the second period but four unanswered goals by the Western Conference foe thwarted a happy ending to the year. Jaxson Stauber made his third-consecutive start in net, stopping 19 of 22 shots on goal.

Jakub Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Herd with his sixth goal of the season at the 8:10 mark of the second period. Brian Carrabes sent a puck on net from the top of the point that was redirected by Lewandowski under the left pad of goaltender James Durham for the 1-0 lead.