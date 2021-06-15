Sioux Falls West takes down Renner at Harmodon Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 West and Renner crossed paths Tuesday night at Harmodon Park.

Post 15 West grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. They then busted the game open with a 6-run 2nd, taking a 7-0 lead after 2.

Charlie Jensen started on the mound for Post 15 West and kept the Royals lineup in check. He struck out 8 in 7 innings of work, earning the complete game shutout win.

Sioux Falls West will play Mitchell Post 18 in a doubleheader tomorrow night before opening Dakota Classic play on Friday.

