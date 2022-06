BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls West were the only 2 South Dakota teams to advance out of pool play at last weekend’s Dakota Classic, but both fell in the quarterfinal round.

The two met in the regular season Tuesday night in Brandon with Sioux Falls West coming away with the 4-2 victory.

Post 15 West is back in action Wednesday night as they visit Yankton. Brandon Valley will head to Omaha for the College World Series Tournament.