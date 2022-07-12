SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘A’ Legion baseball, Sioux Falls Post 15 West hosted Renner Post 307 Tuesday night. In an extra inning thriller, Post 15 West would outlasts Renner 6-5.

Renner took early command of the game, jumping out to a 4-0 lead through 2.5 innings.

Sioux Falls Post 15 West would find some life in the home half of the inning, as Ryan Rysavy’s RBI single got West on the board. They’d add two more runs that inning to cut the Renner lead to 1.

West would rally all the way back to tie this game at 5 in the bottom of the 6th. Neither team would score in the 7th so this game would need extra innings.

And after three scoreless innings, Sioux Falls West would finally breakthrough in the bottom of the 11th as Nick Pellicotte drove in the game winning run for the 6-5 victory.