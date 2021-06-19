Sioux Falls West defeats Wayzata 9-1 in Dakota Classic

Sioux Falls, S.D. — Sioux Falls West taking on Wayzata from Minnapolis and that might be the cutest dog of all time. Bottom first no score, a man on second for Dyland Adis who ropes one deep center field, that balls gonn drop and that would bring home the first run of the game.

West up 1-0. Later in the inning, now 3-0 West and they’ll add on another after a throwing error was committed by Wayzata trying to get an out at home. The Sioux Falls lead grows to 4.

But in the top half of the 2nd, the kids from the Twins cities have an answer. Sam Rachie lines one in the gap, Ethan Chaffee comes home from second and the West lead was cut to 3. But Ethan Behrend would navigate his way out of inning without any more damage done.

Sioux Falls West cruises to 9-1 victory.