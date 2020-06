SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The health and safety of the Sioux Falls community remains a top priority for Sanford Health and Hy-Vee Foods through the COVID-19 pandemic. In alignment with guidelines from the CDC and Sanford Health, the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids Board of Directors has chosen to make some changes to this year’s Legends event.

The 2020 - New Look Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends event will be comprised of the following: