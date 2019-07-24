Sioux Falls to host Central Plains Regional

Eight teams will be competing for the State “A” Legion baseball title this weekend with the champion advancing to the Central Plains Regional, which is being held in Sioux Falls for the first time.

This year’s Central Plains regional will feature eight teams from five different states, including a pair from South Dakota, with the winner advancing to the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina

“Bringing this tournament to Sioux Falls is just an opportunity to showcase the city to a little bit different group of baseball people. I mean we draw a lot of teams from Nebraska, from North Dakota, from Minnesota, but not these types of teams, most likely, that are going to qualify,” SEBA Executive Director Chad Barman said.

Sioux Falls Post 15 West will serve as regional host, and earned an automatic bid. They’ll get the opportunity to showcase their talent among the area’s best teams.

“Yeah I think it’s great, obviously with Sioux Empire Baseball and Chad Barman bringing that here, I think it’s something very, very cool and very special for this city that we’re going to bring in all of the top teams from around here to play some legion baseball, at the Birdcage. It’s going to be a very fun weekend and I’m looking forward to it,” Sioux Falls West Coach Charlie Dubanoski said.

Games will be played at the Birdcage, which will provide the regional with a big game setting.

“It’ll be a good opportunity to get them to a facility that is more of a big time feel. We try to do that with our high school state tournament as well, get the kids that kind of end of year big time experience and that’s exactly what the Birdcage should be able to provide,” Barman said.

With five state champions and a pair of state runner-ups making up the rest of the field, Sioux Falls will see some elite baseball.

“You’re going to see super, highly, competitive games and you’re going to see historically strong programs. One would expect Fargo Post 2 out of North Dakota, Rapid City Post 22 out of South Dakota, those are the most local powers,” Barman said.

The Central Plains Regional will consist of teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Regional play begins on August 7th.