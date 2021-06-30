Sioux Falls Thunder rally late to earn draw against St. Louis Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Thunder returned to the pitch Wednesday night looking to snap a three-match losing streak as they hosted Joy St. Louis Park.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead as Mika Folstad’s header in the 22nd minute put St. Louis Park up 1-0.

It didn’t take long for St. Louis Park to extend its lead, nearly two minutes later Darley Florvil found the back of the net with a rocket from outside the box.

Sioux Falls would trim the deficit in half off a free kick. St. Louis Park’s keeper mishandled the ball in and Trace Dobson put the loose ball into the net as Sioux Falls trailed 2-1 heading to the second half.

St. Louis Park would get their lead back to 2, but the Thunder would score two goals in extra time to earn the 3-3 draw.