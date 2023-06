SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Thunder drew 1-1 with Med City FC Wednesday night at Bob Young Stadium.

Jack Crombie scored the lone goal for the hosts, who led 1-0 at the intermission.

Sioux Falls has tied two consecutive matches after also drawing with Minnesota TwinStars 3-3 on Saturday. The club is now 0-5-2 on the season.