Sioux Falls Sunfish win inaugural home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D — There’s a new team in town this summer.. The Sioux Falls Sunfish. After what was supposed to be their first season last summer was cancelled due to the pandemic, they’re finally off and running in 2021

Friday was their home opener at Augustana University at Karas park. The Sunfish welcomed in the Pierre Trappers.

2nd inning, the Sunfish down 1 zip. Runners on first and second but Ryan Cross gets a ground ball to second and that would end the Sioux Falls threat.

We move to the bottom third, the Fish getting agrressive with their base running. With 2 outs they take 3rd base so a base hit would surely bring in a run.

and thats exactly what they’ll get and there it is. The first Sioux Falls Sunfish run scored at home in team history.

Later in the 3rd the Fish trying to take another base but this time Thomas McKenna with a laser beam to second and the inning was over.

But Matthew hess was dealing on the mound for the Fish as they pick up their first home win in frachise history.

The Sunfish defeat the Pierre Trappers 6-1.