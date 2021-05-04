Sioux Falls Sunfish set to make Expedition League debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Expedition League Baseball is set to return to Sioux Falls this summer. The Sioux Falls Sunfish will make their league debut after having their inaugural season cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

If you’re looking for fun ways to soak up the South Dakota sun this summer, the Sioux Falls Sunfish may be just what you’re looking for.

“The Expedition League has been around for four years now. We are a new member in Sioux Falls. It’s a summer collegiate baseball league for current college baseball players and we’re going to be playing our 32 home games at Augustana,” General Manager Nick Moen said.

The roster will feature a good mix of local talent alongside prospects from around the U.S.

“We have kids from JUCO schools from around the country. We have four Augustana kids that are going to be joining us, a couple local Sioux Falls kids, a kid by the name of Ganin Thompson is coming back from Michigan State and players from around the country,” Moen said.

Entertainment will be provided in more ways than just baseball

“We have crazy stuff going on between innings, we’ll be selling beer, kind of all this good stuff. So, you know, people I’m sure are just chomping at the bit to get outside this summer and you know, Sioux Falls Sunfish at Karras Park is going to be a great place to go to,” Assistant General Manager Zach Campbell said.

With the season rapidly approaching, the Sunfish are still in search of host families.

“All these kids will be staying with a host family if they are not local. So, that is something that we’re still looking for leading up to our season which starts May 25th,” Moen said.

“I actually worked in this league in 2018, funny enough, with a team in Pierre, South Dakota, the Pierre Trappers, and I had a host family and I still get Christmas cards from them. I still get calls from my host mom checking in on me. So, it’s really that kind of opportunity to basically just bring in someone but then it becomes a life long bond and you have a great time, Campbell said.

The Sunfish open their season on May 25th. If you’re interested in becoming a host family you can find more information on the Sunfish’s website.