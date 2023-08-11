WHITESTOWN, IN (KELO) — The Sioux Falls little league team suffered their first loss on Friday, a 9-7 defeat to Fargo, bringing their tournament run to an end.

North Dakota scored the games first four runs, jumping out to a 4-0 lead.

However, South Dakota had an answer. A four run third would even the contest.

The difference would be the fifth inning. North Dakota posted five runs in the frame, running their lead to 9-4.

South Dakota put up a fight, scoring three in the fifth, but they couldn’t close the gap anymore.

Fargo outhit Sioux Falls, 14-11.

Harrison Nickle led the way for Sioux Falls with three hits and three runs batted in. Carter Chapman and Ryan Henry each added a pair of singles.

Sioux Falls ends their run with a 6-1 record, between the state and regional tournaments.