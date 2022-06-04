Des Moines, IA (KELO) – 10 games into the indoor football league season, the Sioux Falls Storm currently sat with a record of 5-5. Tonight they would head down to Des Moines, Iowa for a pivotal matchup with the Barnstormers.

Iowa would get off to a good start, Darius-James Peterson would fine Kentrez Bell in the back of the end zone for 6 and it was the Barnstormers who moved in front 7-3. But on the ensuring kickoff how about this, Carlos Thompson Jr would field the ball, make a few men miss, spin off a tackle and take it the distance for the quick response touchdown. Later in the quarter, the Storm already had an offensive touchdown, a special teams score and they would put up some points on defense as well with Keonte Chavies throwing Peterson to the ground in the end zone for a safety.

We move to the 3rd quarter, Storm were in front 29-20 when Dalton Sneed would fire a touchdown to put Sioux Falls in front by double digits and they would hang on from there going on to win by a final of 42-34 improving to 6-4 on the season.