Sioux Falls Stampede preparing for Pink in the Rink night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede is set to host “Pink in the Rink” night on Friday.

The team practiced Wednesday morning, but the ice at the PREMIER Center will get a fresh coat of paint later this afternoon.

In addition to playing the game on pink ice, the players will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit the American Cancer Society.

“I think everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by breast cancer. We’re just happy to play a small part in not only raising awareness, but help raise some money and help those or honor those who have either battled breast cancer or are currently battling breast cancer,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The first 1,000 fans at Friday’s game will receive a free “Pink in the Rink” t-shirt. Doors open at 6 p.m. The game against Sioux City starts at 7:05 p.m.