SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Summer is here and many are outside enjoying the heat, but it’s never too late to bundle up and watch some hockey. At the Scheels Iceplex, the Sioux Falls Stampede are hosting camp tryouts to find the next players for this coming season.

It’s always hockey season inside, as head coach Eric Rud and the Sioux Falls Stampede are building next year’s hockey team at the Scheels Iceplex.

“So we got about 150 kids here this weekend trying out for 25 spots, so it’s a long weekend, a lot of games, a lot of really good hockey, a lot of fun,” Rud said.

Many players were either drafted or invited to camp. The Stampede is looking for a couple qualities.

“Right now, we want players that are out here working hard, competing, doing the right things, making sure their attention to detail, even in the summer months and open scrimmage games like this are being taken care of,” Tony Gasparini, Vice President and General Manager, said.

Not only are these players from nearby states like Minnesota and North Dakota, but many of them are also international like from Canada, and all the way in Europe.

“We have Russians, we have a Swede, we have a Fin, Czech kid, kids from Canada, we have kids from all over the United States,” Rud said.

“State of South Dakota is well represented as well. We have a couple hometown players as well on the ice with us today,” Gasparini said.

While many of these athletes won’t make the team, the Stampede encourages people to come and watch potential players.

“So for this camp, we try to bring in a lot of young guys to watch for the future, more for next year and the year down the road, and that we can keep tabs on down the road,” Rud said.

“It’s open to the public. It’s nice and warm outside, but nice and cool in here. Air conditioning is free,” Gasparini said.

The camp will continue all day Saturday followed by an all-star game Sunday morning at 10. The new team will be announced after Sunday’s game at 11:45 a.m.