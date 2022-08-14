MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Back on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels would defeat the Renner Monarchs by a score of 6-1. The win would send the Squirrels into the championship, while the loss sent Renner into a semi finals matchup with the Brookings Cubs. The Cubs would defeat Renner yesterday by a final of 3-0 nothing, setting up Sunday’s championship pairing.

The storied Cadwell Park in Mitchell was the scene for championship Sunday.

In the top of the 6th, Brookings was in front 3-0 and they were trying tack on a couple more. JaColby Anderson would rope one to left but Jaden Holzer would make a heck of a grab. His leaping catch would go down as the innings first out.

Moments later, more defense from the Squirrels. They would turn the five, four, three, double play to end the inning. But could they finally get the bats going?

After a sacraifce fly made it a 3-1 ball game, there was a scary moment. The ball was popped up to right and that’s when Jared Tschetter and Jeff Fish would end up colliding into each other. Thankfully the two would be okay.

We go now to the bottom of the 7th with two men aboard for Zach Pibble who came into this tournament hitting over .400 and his suburb hitting would continue. The ball would roll all the way to the wall, both base runners came into score tying the game at three.

Later in the 7th, with Pibble on second, Lucus Wilber would come through with a clutch piece of hitting just under the glove of Tyler Kreutner. Pibble would come into score and the Flying Squirrels took their first lead of the evening.

We skip ahead now to the bottom of the 9th. With two men on and two outs, it was the final chance for Brookings. Chase McDaniel would shoot one into left, but Holzer was there for the final out.

The Flying Squirrels win their first Class ‘A’ Amateur Baseball championship in team history.

“I’m almost at a loss for words right now. These guys couldn’t be a better group of guys with me here and they do it all. They make a heck of a lot easy. Like I said, when I don’t see the field more than about a third of the games, I know we have a good squad going out there and I have no problem putting those guys out on the field for us,” Flying Squirrels manager Zach Cole said.

“These older guys, these guys who’ve been around for 10 years, you hear about Renner winning it, you hear about the Brewers winning it so, you know, I’m just happy for them because we finally got to secure a championship for the Squirrels and I think there’s going to be a lot more to come,” Tournament MVP Connor Hurley stated.

The Squirrels went undefeated through out the entire tournament.