SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls softball team picked up a series sweep against the Marauders of the University of Mary today during their annual Alumni Game. The Cougars advance to 18-17 on the year and sit at seventh in the NSIC with a 9-7 conference record.

GAME 1 – W, 6-5

Sioux Falls scored first in the bottom of the second when Jayden Haley scored Rylie Jones .

The Marauders took their only lead of the day at the top of the third when they went up 3-1 before the Coo tied it at three apiece to end the inning.

Kait Van Der Zwaag brought in Lexie Swift to regain the lead for the Cougars. Thomas recorded her third homer of the weekend when she sent a two-run shot to center field to put the Coo up 6-3.

Mary tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, but game one fell in favor of Sioux Falls.

Multiple Cougars had doubles today with Megan Lawson , Kylie Madrid , Rylie Jones and Damaris Cuevas each having one. Lexie Swift held the teams only triple in game one.

Van Der Zwaag picked up her 12th win of the season in game one while facing 27 batters and forcing three strikeouts before Hanna Cress closed out game one.

GAME 2 – W, 6-5

The Cougars once again scored first when Thomas scored Lawson on an RBI double to center field.

Madrid tacked on another run in the third when she picked up her second double of the day while scoring Swift.

The Marauders homered in the sixth before Thomas picked up her second double of the game while scoring Madrid and Van Der Zwaag to put the Coo up 6-1.

Heading into the top of the seventh, Mary stormed back to come within one before Hanna Cress put them down swinging. Cress faced 32 batters in game two while recording four strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Wednesday as they hit the road to take on Minnesota State. First pitch is scheduled for 2pm with game two to follow at 4pm. Sioux Falls will return home next weekend to host Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.