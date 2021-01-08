Sioux Falls Skyforce won’t take part in upcoming G League single-site season

MIAMI, FL (KELO) — The Miami HEAT announced the Sioux Falls Skyforce will not participate in the upcoming G League single-site season.

“After our run to the NBA Finals and with the quick turnaround to the 2020-21 season, we made the decision to not participate in the upcoming G League single-site restart,” HEAT Senior Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg said in a news release. “We are very proud of the Sioux Falls Skyforce and our history in the G League and plan to resume play in Sioux Falls as soon as we are able to return.”

“We are looking forward to playing Skyforce basketball back here in Sioux Falls as soon as possible,” Skyforce Owner/President Mike Heineman said in the same release. “In the meantime, we will continue to support local basketball and youth in Sioux Falls and the greater South Dakota community as we prepare to return to have Skyforce basketball in the Pentagon.”

The NBA G League will start the 2020-21 season in February at a location near Orlando, Florida.