Sioux Falls School District opens doors to athletes for summer activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school athletes across Sioux Falls are making their long-awaited return to campus. The district is allowing athletes at all three public schools to participate in summer activities, and they began today.

At Sioux Falls Washington, athletes are being put to the test as they enter the building in the age of COVID-19.

“We have to screen kids as they come in and then they have a small group workout and then at the conclusion of the workout we are really emphasizing that they need to leave at that point too, so a lot of efficiency, a lot of planning,” Washington Activities Director Nate Malchow said.

This isn’t the return to normal they envisioned, but after three months of being locked out of the gym, administrators, coaches, and athletes are excited to be back in the building.

“I told the girls, this is definitely going to be different than any other summer, but the positive is I get to see you, you get to come in and be in the gym, you get to see your other teammates and that’s kind of the big thing,” Washington volleyball coach Kelly Schroeder said.

The Washington volleyball team finished second in class “AA” last fall. This morning’s workout included individual passing and setting against a wall — one ball, one athlete. Schroeder says the key is staying active, whether it involves a volleyball or not.

“One thing that we push here a lot at Washington is being multi-sport, so to me if they’re dribbling a basketball, it’s the same, if they’re going out for a run, as long as they’re doing something active and moving around that’s a big thing for me,” Schroeder said.

“All the activities that we’re doing right now are not mandatory, they’re optional, but we do have opportunities to work with kids in smaller groups to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Malchow said.

Malchow is optimistic that things will change for the better during the summer leading into fall.

“By providing a safe environment, by giving our coaches the opportunity to work with kids in small groups, hopefully, that builds up and we’re hopeful that we have fall activities,” Malchow said.

Malchow says Washington’s primary goal is to be ready for fall. The Warriors aren’t attending any summer camps, opting instead to work in small groups.