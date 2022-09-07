SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 31st Annual Presidents Bowl will be held at Howard Wood Field this weekend with Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Washington all playing each other, and the winning teams on Saturday will get to walk away with something more than just bragging rights.

With Jefferson opening last fall, the 2021 Presidents Bowl was the first to feature all four Sioux Falls public high schools, but each played a school from outside the district. This year’s running will feature just the Sioux Falls public high schools, with Washington facing Roosevelt, and Jefferson taking on Lincoln.

“You know the Presidents Bowl has been a little different in spurts. Now I think it’s going to be pretty consistent for a while. We’re going to know we’re going to either play 1 of those 3 guys in the Presidents Bowl. I think that’s awesome and I think it will be down the road,” Roosevelt Head Coach Kim Nelson said.

The Rough Riders and Warriors are each in search of their first win of the season, and that creates some added intrigue into Saturday’s rivalry matchup.

“Just that attitude of being hungry. They don’t like being 0-2 either,” Nelson said.

“Both teams are going to scrap their way into any situation that they can. Roosevelt is very well coached. They’re going to come in and give us everything, they’re very athletic and our kids are up for the challenge,” Washington Head Coach Ryan Evans said.

On the other side, both Lincoln and Jefferson are undefeated, and Saturday’s game will serve as an early measuring stick for both programs.

“They’re a really talented team, they’re bigger up front, and they’re running the ball, which is a different facet than what they had last year. They’re going to be a tough out for anybody in the state that’s for sure,” Lincoln Head Coach Jared Fredenburg said.

“If we get into a game where we’re one dimensional and we have to throw the football, it’s going to be hard for us to find a way to win. We’ve got to establish the line of scrimmage on offense and stop the run on defense, and that’s how you win games against good teams,” Jefferson Head Coach Vince Benedetto said.

All four coaches raved about the atmosphere the Presidents Bowl presents, and the tradition that’s been built over the past three decades. While bragging rights over a city rival will be up for grabs on Saturday, there’s a little added incentive, with both winners taking home a new traveling trophy.

“You see the Dakota Marker game and stuff like that, and they all head over to the trophy. That would be really cool if it would end up something like that where they’re really excited to win that thing. I think it will be,” Fredenburg said.

Washington and Roosevelt will get things started at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Then at 7:00 p.m. Lincoln will take on Jefferson. The nightcap will be live streamed on keloland.com with Grant Sweeter on the call.