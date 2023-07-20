SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the South Dakota Little League State Tournament is in the books as Sioux Falls and Rapid City are moving in the winner’s bracket.

Sioux Falls fell behind early, but bounced back to claim a 6-2 win over Harney.

Rapid City grabbed the early lead and never let go. They’d shutout Capitol City on their way to a 3-0 win.

Sioux Falls and Rapid City will play in the winner’s bracket semifinal on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Harney and Capitol City will play in the loser’s bracket at 5 p.m.