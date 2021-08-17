Sioux Falls players, families excited and preparing for Little League World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League baseball team arrived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the World Series. The team, which now represents South Dakota and the Midwest, is preparing to take the field on Friday.

Ryan and Robin Mediger both traveled to Indiana for the Midwest Regionals last week to support their son Cason. Ryan was an assistant coach and Robin was a spectator.

“The whole crowd was just so excited, and even the other team was excited for us, which was just kind of a reciprocal experience. It was so exciting for the boys,” Robin said.

The interactions parents can have with players are limited. Cason was able to spend a short time with his family after the regional championship.

“We got to talk to them for a good five minutes. Talk about how the game was, how the hotels are going, how being with your teammates is, so just to express my feelings even though we weren’t able to see them for however long in regionals, so just to see them, it was nice,” Cason said.

Ryan and Robin are back in Sioux Falls for a few days. They’ll fly to Williamsport on Thursday.

“We missed him. That’s for sure, and we do miss him now. I got to Facetime him a little bit two days ago, and he was excited. Bouncing on his bunk and telling me how good supper was, but we haven’t got to talk to him since they’ve got the new uniforms, and they’ve been on the field, and had practice and that kind of thing,” Robin said.

The team also had photo shoots and received new gear.

“It’s the real deal. It’s insane. I mean, we didn’t get our gloves this year, but bats, helmets, batting gloves, bags, polos right here, got a shirt underneath, hats, cleats. Oh my gosh, it’s so fun,” Cason said.

Because of COVID, the usual opening ceremony and parade are cancelled, but the team is still making the most of their time in the tournament.

“They’re still getting the opportunity to play on the biggest stage for a 12-year-old at this point in time. There’s 16 teams. You can say you’re one of 16, and they’re in Williamsport playing on ESPN. You know, they’re doing the best they can,” Ryan said.

Only three coaches are allowed at the World Series, so Ryan will have to attend as a spectator.

The team will play this Friday at 4 p.m. CDT against Louisiana at Volunteer Stadium. If they win, they play Sunday. If they lose, they play Saturday in the elimination bracket.