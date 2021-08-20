Sioux Falls no-hits Louisiana to win its first ever game at Little League World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League team is advancing in the World Series Tournament.

Sioux Falls Little League’s win over Nebraska last Thursday punched a ticket to the Little League World Series for the second time ever. On Friday, they opened the World Series looking for the program’s very first win at the tournament versus a team from Louisiana.

Sioux Falls struck first in the first inning with a two-out single to right. The game turned into a pitcher’s duel from there as Sioux Falls’ Gavin Weir was electric. After a leadoff walk in the 1st inning, Weir would strike out the next three batters.

He continued to dominate on the mound, striking out the side in order in three consecutive innings as Sioux Falls maintained its 1-0 lead through 5.

Gavin Weir strikes out the side in order in the bottom of the 4th. He's up to 10 K's on the day already. Sioux Falls up 1-0 through 4. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 20, 2021

In the top of the sixth inning, Sioux Falls picked up a big insurance run on a fielder’s choice to extend the lead, 2-0.

After a leadoff walk in the 6th, Weir struck out the next two batters as he finished with 15 strikeouts in 5.2 innings without giving up a hit.

Cason Mediger closed off the game as Sioux Falls combined for a team no-hitter, earning its first ever Little League World Series win, 2-0.

They play again on Sunday.

This is only the fifth time a team from South Dakota has qualified for the LLBWS. It is the second appearance for Sioux Falls Little League after making it in 2017.