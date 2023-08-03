SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League team earned their third consecutive state title. Now they’re headed for their fourth trip to the Midwest Regionals in Whitestown, Indiana.

It’ll take a two day drive for this Sioux Falls team to reach their destination but first they’re focusing on themselves before facing Iowa.

“Iowa along with all the teams out there are going to be good teams at this point. So getting through the repetitions, fundamental baseball, what are some things that we could see, trying to put them in situations that maybe we’re not familiar with, that might come up and and practicing through those as much as we can,” Sioux Falls manager Jesse Reisch said.

“You definitely got to stay focused at practice, and you got to keep and grind, because if you don’t, then you won’t do very good in regionals,” Sioux Falls player Brady Schuldt said.

It all starts on the mound as Sioux Falls gave up only three runs in their three state tournament games.

“Having that depth at the pitcher position is going to be huge for us throughout the tournament. So if we can get started on the right foot, it’s certainly going to help us out. But that’s going to be key for any team, including ours,” manager Reisch said.

Sioux Falls is set to represent South Dakota this weekend where the experience is one of a kind.

“On the way down, we’re going to stop and eat. Then as a team, we’re going to start with the Field of Dreams down in Iowa, and then let the boys go down there and kind of explore and stuff like that,” Sioux Falls assistant coach Josh Olson said.

But the fun doesn’t stop there as team South Dakota is hoping to advance past regionals.

“We want to have fun but we got to get focused. And how we break it down to the minute details is the next pitch, get the next out, win this inning, just look at the next step. Go get this one and then we’ll figure out the next one and keep them focused on the short term to reach our overall ultimate goal of getting to that Little League World Series,” manager Reisch said.

South Dakota will take on Iowa on Friday at 6 P.M. on ESPN+