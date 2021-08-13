Sioux Falls Little League team reacts to advancing to World Series tournament

WHITESTOWN, IND. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League baseball team is headed to the World Series tournament after defeating Nebraska 3-0 in the Midwest Regional Thursday.

Behind the arm of Gavin Weir, Sioux Falls clinched a spot in tournament. Weir threw a complete game no-hitter striking out 17 out of a possible 18 hitters.

“It’s really cool to throw a no-hitter. In all-stars, in regional’s, I mean, we’re playing good teams. Good competition,” Weir said.

“It was really fun. It was really good experience, and on that last pitch when Gavin started his wind-up, I just knew we were going to go to the World Series,” player Kye Carlson said.

Head coach Mike Gorsett played Little League when he was younger.

“When I was 12-years-old, you know, 30 years ago, you think that dream kind of died when you personally didn’t get to go, and now being able to live this as a coach and as a parent. Being able to see my kid, his excitement, you know, it’s just priceless,” Mike Gorsett said.

“It’s really really incredible how our brothers, they made it off of like – they all made it, and how we are now following in their footsteps and now we ourselves are in the world series,” player Hayden Gorsett said.

“I mean, it’s really cool to fulfill one of your dreams and your brother’s dreams that they went before,” Weir said.

However, because of COVID precautions, the kids are not able to be around family during the tournament. The opening ceremony and parade that are normally held have also been cancelled.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience for these kids, but unfortunately it’s going to be a little bit less than what you would get in a normal year,” Mike Gorsett said.

Regardless, the team is ready to play.

“The second you go into the stadium, once you feel, just once you’re there, it’s just like there’s a whole new possibility and that – it’s just amazing. It’s hard to explain,” Hayden Gorsett said.

“I’d say like it’s really cool, because it’s one of the things on my bucket list, and I don’t know, it’s just amazing,” Carlson said.

Without any international teams playing this year, the World Series tournament takes both the champion and runner-up from each region for a total of 16 teams.

Sioux Falls plays in the championship Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Depending on the outcome of that game, they will play either Thursday or Friday next week.