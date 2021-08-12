Sioux Falls Little League team advances to World Series tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League team has punched their ticket to the Little League World Series tournament.

Sioux Falls defeated Nebraska 3-0. Nebraska failed to record a hit. Sioux Falls is just the fifth team from South Dakota to advance to the Little League World Series, which begins on Thursday, August 19.

South Dakota was led by starting pitcher Gavin Weir who threw a complete game no-hitter. He pitched 6 innings and allowed zero hits while striking out 17 of a possible 18 hitters.

Sioux Falls will play next on Saturday in the Midwest Regional Championship Game. They’ll face either Nebraska or Iowa. That game is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. That game will be televised on ESPN.