WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario.

They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning. But the boys from Sioux Falls would stage a comeback. In the 3rd, Evin Edwards would rope a double down the third base line knocking in a run to make it a 4-1 game.

Then later in the inning, with two runners aboard, Eli hart would get a hold of one sending it over the center field fence for a 3 run shot tying the game at 4.

But in the bottom of the 4th, Minnesota was threatening with two outs and a runner on third and a lightly hit ball to left field would drop for an RBI single which would untimely be the difference.

South Dakota’s season comes to an end by a final of 5-4 against Minnesota.