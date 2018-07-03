Sioux Falls Little League Ready For Another Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Little League team is back in action after its memorable run to the Little League World Series last August. However, this team looks much different than the one you may remember from Williamsport.

The Sioux Falls Little League program is in its second year of existence, but it's already proving to be a big hit.

"We went from 44 kids to about 165 kids this year and so we added more teams, more age divisions to the little league this year in Sioux Falls and you know the talent level just keeps getting better and better," Sioux Falls Little League President Travis Eastman said.

With new talent on the rise, only two athletes return from last season and a nearly, completely new roster will represent Sioux Falls at the subdistrict Little League tournament in Valley Springs this weekend.

"We're really relying on the two players (from) last year you know to be leaders for this year's team and get everyone up on the same page and have success in year two of Sioux Falls Little League," Eastman said.

Charlie Hueners is one of the new members. He and the rest of his squad are entering just their third week together.

"It's been fun. The practices have been really tiring, yes they have been extremely tiring but it's been really fun," Hueners said.

"They want to get out there and start playing some games and you know see if the chemistry's going to come together and you know they've got big shoes to fill after last year's team and they're looking forward to giving it everything they've got," Eastman said.

Hueners is excited at the chance to carry on what last year's team started. After all, that's one of the reasons he wanted to make the team.

"A lot of my friends are on here and because of how far the team went last year, I want to do that again this year," Hueners said.

"There's kids out there that this is their dream and you know they came here, they worked hard all season and this is a big deal," Eastman said.

The East River Subdistrict tournament will be Sioux Falls' first tournament together. It runs Friday through Monday in Valley Springs with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Rapid City.

