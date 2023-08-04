WHITESTOWN, IN (KELO) — The Sioux Falls little league team is moving on in the winner’s bracket, following a 2-1 pitcher’s duel win over Iowa.

Sioux Falls jumped on the board first, thanks to a two-RBI double from Ryan Henry.

That lead was shortened in the second as a two-out single for Iowa cut the deficit to 2-1.

Iowa would threaten, but they couldn’t score on Carter Chapman. The right-handed pitcher went 4.2 innings allowing one run on three hits, while striking out eight.

Henry got the save, getting the last four outs on just 16 pitches. He struck out three of the four hitters that he faced.

South Dakota will now play in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals on Saturday. They’ll meet Nebraska at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Nebraska earned a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Friday afternoon.