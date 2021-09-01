Sioux Falls Little League honored with celebration at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Little League finished in fourth place at the Little League World Series. The team was welcomed home Monday night by family and friends at the airport, and Wednesday they were given a special celebration out at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sioux Falls team picked up the first non-consolation round wins by any South Dakota team at the Little League World Series.

Several Minnesota Twins including Byron Buxton, along with other notable athletes like Chad Greenway shared congratulatory messages with the team. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Senator John Thune both spoke at the celebration. Mayor TenHaken was even presented with his own Sioux Falls jersey. For the players and their coach, it was the perfect way to celebrate a summer they’ll never forget.

“Knowing that people are supporting us and stuff like this. People are really recognizing what we are doing, especially for the Pentagon, giving us all this free stuff and recognition, it’s pretty cool,” Shortstop Brekken Biteler said.

“To be able to get home and see the buzz that’s been around this town. To hear from my neighbors to people I have know idea who they are. They’re sending us text messages and just kind of thanking us for giving them some joy the last few weeks. I’m so thankful to be a part of this community and everything they’ve done for our families and our boys,” Manager Mike Gorsett said.