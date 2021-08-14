Sioux Falls Little League falls to Nebraska in championship, will head to World Series next week

WHITESTOWN, IND. (KELO) — For just the 5th time in Little League history, South Dakota will have a team heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play in the Little League World Series.

After already clinching a spot in the World Series a few days prior, Saturday the kids from Sioux Falls would play for the regional title in hopes of earning a higher seed in the tournament.

Sioux Falls met Nebraska on the field to determine the Midwest Championship.

In the bottom of the first, Sioux Falls would find themselves in bit a trouble. Jude McCoy blasted one into the gap in left, 2 would come around to score putting Nebraska in front early.

In the 3rd inning, South Dakota now down 3 but now to the play at short from Casen Metager. First the back hand, then rips the throw to first for the out.

While Nebraska went on to win 6-0, both teams will advance to next week’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.