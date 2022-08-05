WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League team dropped its first game at the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series. 

Sioux Falls, representing South Dakota in the eight-team tournament, lost to Missouri 5-4 on Friday in Whitestown, Indiana. With the loss, South Dakota faces Minnesota at noon Saturday in an elimination game.

Sioux Falls took an early 1-0 after two innings, but Missouri tied the game 1-1 in the fifth. Evin Edwards then hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Sioux Falls up 4-1.

Missouri responded with a two-out 4-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to lead 5-4. Missouri kept Sioux Falls off the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning to hold onto the win.

South Dakota will need to win as many as five wins to reach the Little League World Series. You can view the bracket below.

Courtesy: Little League World Series

This year’s team South Dakota has a 14-player roster.

NumberPlayerPosition
1Kade OehlkeP – 1B
2Tanner CharronP – CF
3Cooper DurickP – RF
4Grady JohnsonP – C
5Talec SchlimgenP – SS
6Dawson BarckP – 2B
7Sajen HaasP – LF
9Chase Yde1B
10Eli HartP – 3B
18Henry SchmitzP – 2B
27Owen RemppP – RF
34Henrik KortanLF
44Evin EdwardsP – SS
99Max Vortherms1B

KELOLAND Sports will also have highlights from the game that will air on KELOLAND News. We’ll also have coverage of team South Dakota throughout their run in the Midwest Regional.