WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League team dropped its first game at the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series.

Sioux Falls, representing South Dakota in the eight-team tournament, lost to Missouri 5-4 on Friday in Whitestown, Indiana. With the loss, South Dakota faces Minnesota at noon Saturday in an elimination game.

Sioux Falls took an early 1-0 after two innings, but Missouri tied the game 1-1 in the fifth. Evin Edwards then hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Sioux Falls up 4-1.

Evin Edwards belts a 3-run home run to left to give Sioux Falls the 4-1 lead as we head to the 6th inning. @KELOSports — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 5, 2022

Missouri responded with a two-out 4-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to lead 5-4. Missouri kept Sioux Falls off the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning to hold onto the win.

Final: South Dakota falls to Missouri 5-4.



MO scores four in the sixth. SD will play Minnesota at noon on Saturday. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 5, 2022

South Dakota will need to win as many as five wins to reach the Little League World Series. You can view the bracket below.

Courtesy: Little League World Series

This year’s team South Dakota has a 14-player roster.

Number Player Position 1 Kade Oehlke P – 1B 2 Tanner Charron P – CF 3 Cooper Durick P – RF 4 Grady Johnson P – C 5 Talec Schlimgen P – SS 6 Dawson Barck P – 2B 7 Sajen Haas P – LF 9 Chase Yde 1B 10 Eli Hart P – 3B 18 Henry Schmitz P – 2B 27 Owen Rempp P – RF 34 Henrik Kortan LF 44 Evin Edwards P – SS 99 Max Vortherms 1B

KELOLAND Sports will also have highlights from the game that will air on KELOLAND News. We’ll also have coverage of team South Dakota throughout their run in the Midwest Regional.