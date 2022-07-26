SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League team is headed back to the Midwest Region Tournament for the Little League World Series.

Sioux Falls earned a 12-9 win over Harney in the state championship. It is the third straight year that Sioux Falls has advanced to the Midwest Regional.

Last year, Sioux Falls earned a runner-up finish in the regional tournament, but that sent them to the Little League World Series, due to the lack of international teams in 2021, from the pandemic.

Sioux Falls would finish fourth in the 2021 Little League World Series.

The Midwest Region Tournament begins on Friday, August 5. South Dakota (Sioux Falls) is set to play at noon central time on ESPN+.

Courtesy: Little League World Series

KELOLAND News will have coverage of South Dakota’s run in the tournament, both on-air and online.