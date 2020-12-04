Sioux Falls Jefferson tabs Vince Benedetto as first Head Football Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Jefferson announced on Wednesday that now former West Central Head Coach Vince Benedetto will be the Cavaliers first Head Football Coach.

Benedetto spent the last two years with the Trojans, helping them reach back-to-back “11A” state semifinals. Before that he was an assistant under Kim Nelson for two years at Roosevelt, and Tea Area prior to joining the Rough Riders.

Benedetto says getting to be Jefferson’s first Head Coach was too unique of an opportunity to pass, and he’ll bring the lessons he’s learned from coaching, and playing with him to his new team.

“I played in college, and played in a college system, and coached with Coach Nelson. You think you’ve got the answers and you got to realize, it’s not all schematics, it’s building relationships with kids, understanding their abilities, putting them in the right position. Sometimes you got to make adjustments that you’re uncomfortable with, and you got to find way as the coach and leader to be comfortable,” Benedetto said.

Benedetto says there’s plenty of work to be done before they even know which kids will be playing for them, including ordering their equipment and eventually building a staff.