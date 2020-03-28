Sioux Falls golfers hit the links

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One activity that hasn’t been shut down in Sioux Falls is golfing. Elmwood Golf course opened all 27 of its holes today.

Jeff Young has been working at home during the coronavirus outbreak just waiting for golf season to arrive.

“Was jumping up and down yesterday when I saw that on the email from Justin and the guys here at Sioux Falls Golf. I let my boss know that I’m heading to the golf course at 1:30 today,” Jeff Young said.

He and many others tee’d it up at Elmwood, providing them a bit of an escape.

“It’s been really boring. This has been the best thing that ever happened that Elmwood opened up today. So personally got a chance to come out here and get some fresh air, and swing a few clubs,” Steve Moritz said.

Sioux Falls Golf has put in measures to ensure safety with 12 minutes between tee-times, limited access to the clubhouse, and disinfecting carts to name a few.

“I think that’s a great way to go. It’s really going to help us stay safe, not touch things that others are. Absolutely put the focus on keeping it safe while being able to go out and play golf, and have a good time,” Young said.

The golfers were thankful to have a bit of normal back in their lives.

“Right now we’re just in a time where nobody knows what’s going on for sure. I think everybody’s working hard at it, trying to stay safe,” Moritz said.

Sioux Falls Golf says along with Elmwood, Prairie Green Golf Course will open on Sunday, though just for walking.