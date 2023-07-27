SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls won its third consecutive state title after claiming a 3-1 win over Capital City.

Sioux Falls took the first step in accomplishing its goal of getting the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., following their fourth state title in program history.

“We’ve been able to come out and get ready to play from the very beginning from start to finish and that’s the mentality we had from we started,” Sioux Falls Manager Jesse Reisch said. “Capital City and the other teams are all good competition. Thank the Lord, we’re just able to come out on top.”

The team’s success stems from their focus, which was built by their connection on the field.

“I think it all starts with the people that they are, great kids that came together as a team,” Reisch said. “Chemistry is top notch. And our focus has always been one, get the next pitch, get the next out, the next inning. Get one and then worry about the next one.”

Harrison Nickles led the way for Sioux Falls in the state championship, striking out eight in his four and two-thirds inning performance.

“I just knew my team had my back when I was pitching,” Sioux Falls pitcher Harrison Nickles said. “I knew they would make plays for me and we would get the win.”

Sioux Falls now has two weeks to practice, ahead of the chance to represent South Dakota in the Midwest Regional.

“The Lord blessed us with an opportunity to win state and go get that experience ourselves,” Reisch said. “We have some past players and past coaches that have been fortunate enough to go come out share their experiences, so we have an idea and we’re not overwhelmed and we’re ready to play Sioux Falls baseball.”

Sioux Falls will compete in the Little League Midwest Regionals in Whitestown, Indiana on August 4th. They’ll play Iowa at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.