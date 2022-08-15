MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – For the first time in their 10 year existence, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels have claimed the Class ‘A’ State Amateur Championship.

“I’m almost at a loss for words right now. These guys couldn’t be a better group of guys with me here and they do it all. They make it a heck of a lot easy,” Flying Squirrels manager Zach Cole said. “When I don’t see the field more than about a third of the games, I know we have a good squad going out there and I have no problem putting those guys out on the field for us.”

Unlike their opponent the Brookings Cubs, coming from the winners bracket, the Squirrels would get a day of rest heading into championship Sunday.

“You know that was huge for us. We had a couple guys nursing some hamstring injuries and just getting that extra day of rest put us in a position to go with our two and three here today and Connor Hurley came in with a big time close for us and it just couldn’t have set up more perfectly for us,” Cole remarked.

But after five and a half innings of play, the Squirrels trailed by a score of three to nothing.

“Usually Squirrels baseball is extremely lose and we’re out there having fun but we all kind of gathered together and were like hey, this ain’t us! And then from the 4th and 5th innings on, we played Squirrels baseball and the result favored us in the end,” Squirrels DH and pitcher Connor Hurley said.

“We’ve been a team where once we see that guy a second or third time through the lineup, we finally start to get guys good at bats, working the count a little more and so we just told guys stay with the process. Keep doing what we’ve been doing all year and the runs will come and they did they did, we stayed with it,” Cole remembered.

Sioux Falls scored a run in the 6th, then three more in the 7th to make it a 4-3 game. And from there, the pitching of Connor Hurley would take them home.

“These older guys, these guys who’ve been around for 10 years, you hear about Renner winning it, you hear about the Brewers winning it, so, you know, I’m just happy for them because we finally got to secure a championship for the Squirrels and I think there’s going to be a lot more to come,” Hurley stated.

With one save and one pitching win, while also going 6 for 16 from behind the plate with 5 RBIs and 4 runs scored, Connor Hurley would be named the tournament MVP.