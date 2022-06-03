SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The women’s premier soccer league features some of the best college soccer players in the area and the home debut of Sioux Falls FC was officially here with Mankato United coming to town.

Despite the light rain, there was pretty darn good turnout for the home opener. In the opening few minutes of the game, Sioux Falls on the attack and they nearly get on the board. A good stop from the goalie and then a near header from Josie Arduser, but the game remained scoreless. Minutes later after a Mankato goal, FC was trying to tie things up but an Anna Bondy shot on goal was denied. So Mankato continuing to play good defense. Sioux Falls would have a couple more opportunities in the first half but were unable to score. So they would enter the break down a goal but in the second half they would go on to net 2 of their own securing the win over Mankato and are now 2-0 on the season.