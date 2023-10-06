SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – USF Volleyball fell to #11 Minnesota Duluth, 3-0, tonight moving to 6-9 on the season and 2-5 in the NSIC.

Sioux Falls scored first to open tonights match but struggled offensively. Duluth would go on to take set one 25-16, set two 25-21 and set three 25-13.

Sadie Voss landed 10 kills for the Coo this evening followed by Jordyn Hamm and Jordan Kuper each with seven.

Elise Gillen led the team with 26 assists along with a solo block and four service aces.

The Cougars will host #6 St. Cloud State at 2pm tomorrow afternoon in the Stewart Center before hitting the road for a midweek road trip to Mankato on Tuesday. Come out to support your Cougars!