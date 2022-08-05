RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Central Plains Region Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Friday as Sioux Falls Post 15 East faced St. Michael, MN in an elimination matchup. Post 15 battled, but ultimately fell short 5-3.

In what was a tight contest throughout, St. Michael grabbed the 1-0 lead in the 2nd as Hayden Frank’s double scored Trey Sybrant. Post 567 wasn’t done either, as Ryan Fischer drove in Frank with an RBI single later in the inning as they led 2-0 through 1.5 innings.

Sioux Falls would finally break through in the bottom of the 3rd when Tate Schafer scored on a throwing error to cut the St. Michael lead in half.

St. Michael would double up their lead once again in the top of the 6th, and then added 2 more in the 7th to take a 5-1 lead.

Down to their final at-bat, Sioux Falls East went down swinging. Sawyer Tolk drove in a run on an RBI single to make it a 5-2 ball game. East would then load the bases, but Jackson Boe grounded into a double-play. While a run did score, St. Michael would close the game out a batter later to hold on for the 5-3 victory.