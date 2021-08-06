Sioux Falls East’s season comes to an end at Central Plains Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 East suffered its first loss at the Central Plains Regional, a 6-5 setback to Fargo Post 400 in extra innings Friday morning after the game had to be delayed Thursday night due to lightning.

Sioux Falls looked to keep its season going Friday afternoon as they faced De Pere, Wisconsin in an elimination matchup.

De Pere struck first, as Wyatt Fischer blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to put them up 3-0.

De Pere would add to its advantage in the bottom of the 5th with 3 more to take a 6-0 lead.

East was able to hit the ball, tallying 10 in the game, four more hits than De Pere, but scoring was an issue, as they didn’t bring a run across the plate until the top of the 7th, ultimately falling to De Pere 6-1.