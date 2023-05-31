SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two late runs Wednesday helped send Sioux Falls East past Watertown, 2-1.

Scoring was tough to come by, especially for Sioux Falls East.

Watertown scored first with a run in the top of the first and then came four scoreless innings.

Both teams had threats, but it wasn’t until the sixth that either squad got on the board.

Sioux Falls East got back-to-back singles in the sixth, sending Dylan Rippentrop to the plate, with runners on the corners.

Rippentrop would ground out to short, allowing Andrew Glovich to score, tying the game at one.

Then in the seventh, Post 15 came out with a big threat. Jack Smith and Sawyer Tolk each singled to start the inning.

After advancing to second and third, Watertown elected to walk Myles Rees, putting the force on base.

However, the following at bat would result in a five pitch walk to Tristan Fitzsimmons, resulting in a walk-off walk as Post 15 picked up the 2-1 win.

Glovich was credited for the win in relief. He threw 2.2 innings and allowed no runs, while striking out six, of a possible eight.

Jackson Maag took the loss for Watertown. He pitched 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on two walks and six hits.

Post 15 earned the sweep with a 9-6 win in game two. Sioux Falls East is now 3-0 on the season.