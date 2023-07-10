SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Game of the Week is back this week with a legion baseball rivalry.

Sioux Falls East will meet Sioux Falls West in a class ‘A’ legion baseball battle.

The two teams have already played once this season, though it was early in the summer. Post 15 East earned the 9-0 win back on May 30.

Both teams are fresh off the Gopher Classic in Minnesota. Sioux Falls East reached the quarterfinals, following a 6-1 performance.

Post 15 West finished 1-4 in pool play at the Gopher Classic. They’re first set to play a double header Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

The game will also be special as it’ll be Military Night on Wednesday. They’ll also recognize players from the other Post 15 teams.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and you can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND Sports’ Grant Sweeter and Ian Sacks.