Sioux Falls East, West close regular season with decisive victories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East and Sioux Falls West both hosted senior night out at Ronken Field on Augustana’s campus Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls East played Class B’s Lennox in the nightcap. Class A’s top-seeded team wasted little time grabbing the early lead as they jumped out 2-0 after 1 inning of play.

Post 15 East would add another in the second before breaking the game open in the third with a six-run inning as they rolled past Lennox 10-0 in five innings.

Sioux Falls West also played a cross-class matchup, as they hosted Tea. Much like their rivals, West scored a pair of runs in their first at-bat.

They’d score runs in each of their first four plate appearances, including a four-run 4th that gave them an 8-3 lead through 4.

Tea would pull to within 2 in the 6th inning with 3 runs, but West answered with an 8 run home half as they earned a 16-6 win over Tea.

Sioux Falls East will play Aberdeen in the first round of the Class A Legion Baseball playoffs, while Sioux Falls West opens the postseason against Sturgis.